Fun sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Tri Night with World Triathlon Series - Bermuda

Healthy on the Hudson - Jingle Jog 2018

EBOOST Holiday Workout with F45

Looking to get fit?From a triathlon information session to a pop-up workout class, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Learn about the 2019 World Tri Series Bermuda Triathlon. Previous participant and three-time U.S. Olympian Hazel Clark will speak to guests about the event. Register for the race and enter a raffle to win free registration.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7-9 p.m.10 Columbus CircleFreeThis is a 5K run being put on by athletic clothing company Lululemon. The run is open to athletes and participants of all fitness levels. Run along the Hudson River Park's open air piers.Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-10 p.m.Meet at Lululemon at Brookfield Place, 250 Vesey St., Unit 115.FreeThis is a free pop-up workout class being put on by fitness and training company, F45. Participants will receive a goodie bag, featuring fitness-related prizes from EBOOST, RHONE and F45.Saturday, Dec. 15, 9-10 a.m.JackRabbit - Union Square, 42 W. 14th St.Free