ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Photo: Scott Webb/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From a triathlon information session to a pop-up workout class, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Tri Night with World Triathlon Series - Bermuda





Learn about the 2019 World Tri Series Bermuda Triathlon. Previous participant and three-time U.S. Olympian Hazel Clark will speak to guests about the event. Register for the race and enter a raffle to win free registration.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7-9 p.m.
Where: 10 Columbus Circle
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Healthy on the Hudson - Jingle Jog 2018





This is a 5K run being put on by athletic clothing company Lululemon. The run is open to athletes and participants of all fitness levels. Run along the Hudson River Park's open air piers.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Meet at Lululemon at Brookfield Place, 250 Vesey St., Unit 115.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

EBOOST Holiday Workout with F45





This is a free pop-up workout class being put on by fitness and training company, F45. Participants will receive a goodie bag, featuring fitness-related prizes from EBOOST, RHONE and F45.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 9-10 a.m.
Where: JackRabbit - Union Square, 42 W. 14th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Andy Warhol at the Whitney
Kid Rock pays off $81K in layaways
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in NYC
Sonic employees accused of lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Man charged more than $1,000 for BK penny Whopper deal
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue unveiled outside NYSE
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Show More
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
Suspect charged in kidnapping, murder of 13-year-old girl
1 person dead in Long Island house fire
Massive 5-alarm PA fire prompts dozens of evacuations
Trump considering several candidates for chief of staff
More News