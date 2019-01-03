Fun theater events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Trainspotting
Come enjoy this stage performance of the classic novel and film, Trainspotting and become part of the show, including the famous toilet scene.
When: Thursday, January 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Roy Arias Stages, 777 Eighth Ave.
Price: $27.50 - $44.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Truffles: A Jazz Mystery Theater Show - Up to 33 Percent Off
This interactive show includes a mystery dinner with appetizers, jazz music and a gift bag. Entrees and cocktails are also available for purchase.
Where: 349 W. 46th St., Hell's Kitchen
Price: $49 (33 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Kinky Boots - Up to 44 Percent Off Musical
The Tony award-winning play Kinky Boots comes to Broadway. The play includes 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper and features former New York Giants star Tiki Barber starting on January 21.
Where: 302 W. 45th St., Hell's Kitchen
Price: $55 (44 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal