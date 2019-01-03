Fun theater events in New York City this week

Trainspotting

Truffles: A Jazz Mystery Theater Show - Up to 33 Percent Off

Kinky Boots - Up to 44 Percent Off Musical

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, from a mystery dinner to a broadway show.---Come enjoy this stage performance of the classic novel and film,and become part of the show, including the famous toilet scene.Thursday, January 3, 7 p.m.Roy Arias Stages, 777 Eighth Ave.$27.50 - $44.50This interactive show includes a mystery dinner with appetizers, jazz music and a gift bag. Entrees and cocktails are also available for purchase.349 W. 46th St., Hell's Kitchen$49 (33 percent discount off regular price)The Tony award-winning playcomes to Broadway. The play includes 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper and features former New York Giants star Tiki Barber starting on January 21.302 W. 45th St., Hell's Kitchen$55 (44 percent discount off regular price)