Fun theater events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Black Angels Over Tuskegee - JCAL Saturday Family Matinee
Enjoy this matinee performance of Black Angels Over Tuskegee. The play tells the story of the first African American fighter pilots in the history of the United States military and their mission during World War II.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 153-10 Jamaica Ave.
Price: $5 (Child); $10 (Adult)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jersey Boys
Jersey Boys is the behind-the-scenes musical of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical features songs "Sherry," "Big Girl Don't Cry" and more.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: New World Stages -- Stage 1, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $59 - $79
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Man For All Seasons
A Man for All Seasons is a Tony Award-winning play that tells the story of Sir Thomas More. More was the Lord Chancellor of England in the 16th century who chose to resign instead of support England's separation from the church.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Where: Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd St.
Price: $39
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Shut Up, Sit Down and Eat
Shut Up, Sit Down & Eat is in a category of its own: a "plomedy." This combination play and stand-up comedy features four Italian-Americans who get stood up by their shrink while waiting to do a group therapy session.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.
Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.
Price: $11
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets