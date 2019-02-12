Fun theater events in New York City this week

Black Angels Over Tuskegee - JCAL Saturday Family Matinee

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in New York City this week, fromto a play/stand-up comedy combination.---Enjoy this matinee performance of. The play tells the story of the first African American fighter pilots in the history of the United States military and their mission during World War II.Saturday, Feb. 16, 2-3:30 p.m.Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC), 153-10 Jamaica Ave.$5 (Child); $10 (Adult)is the behind-the-scenes musical of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical features songs "Sherry," "Big Girl Don't Cry" and more.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.New World Stages -- Stage 1, 340 W. 50th St.$59 - $79is a Tony Award-winning play that tells the story of Sir Thomas More. More was the Lord Chancellor of England in the 16th century who chose to resign instead of support England's separation from the church.Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd St.$39is in a category of its own: a "plomedy." This combination play and stand-up comedy features four Italian-Americans who get stood up by their shrink while waiting to do a group therapy session.Saturday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m.Broadway Comedy Club, 318 W. 53rd St.$11