STAR WARS

More 'Star Wars' is coming: 'Game of Thrones' masterminds to helm new films

EMBED </>More Videos

With ''Solo: A Star Wars Story'' out in 2018 and other new projects just announced, here's a look back at the ''Star Wars'' films in chronological order. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP|Lucasfilm)

The creators of Game of Thrones will soon be trading in those swords for lightsabers.

Lucasfilm just announced a new series of films that will be written and produced by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Game of Thrones.

"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement. "We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."

Game of Thrones will return in 2019 for its final season.

These films are separate from all other upcoming films in the Star Wars universe. The spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story is out in May. The yet-to-be named Episode IX, which will continue the saga of Rey and Kylo Ren, is expected for release in late 2019. After that, the franchise has announced that Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed 2017's The Last Jedi, will helm a new trilogy that is also separate from the Skywalker saga.

The press release concludes, "No release dates have been set for the new films, and there have (thankfully) been no sightings of White Walkers around Lucasfilm."

Take a look at the films in chronological order in the video above.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsmovie newsmovieslucasfilmdisney
STAR WARS
'Star Wars: Episode IX' casts Carrie Fisher
Movie review: "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
'Solo' premiere turns Hollywood Boulevard into landing strip
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
More star wars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News