Arts & Entertainment

"Game of Thrones" takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

EMBED <>More Videos

As "Game of Thrones" heads into its eighth and final season, the HBO drama series has taken over the fountains at the Bellagio resort in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS -- The calendar may say spring, but in Las Vegas, winter isn't just coming... it arrived.

The Bellagio resort and casino is utilizing familiar elements from the television series "Game of Thrones" on its world famous fountains, including fire-breathing dragons. The water jets move to the show's recognizable theme song and ends in a giant blaze of pyrotechnics.

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO later this month for its eighth and final season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionlas vegashbo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chanel Lewis found guilty in murder of Queens jogger Karina Vetrano
3 hurt when ambulance jumps curb, hits storefront in Manhattan
Driver, police pull back man trying to jump off Verrazzano Bridge
New York State Lottery: Watch the drawing at 11:21pm
Long Island teacher fired over topless selfie plans lawsuit
Alleged drunk driver arrested after full margarita found in car
NYPD traffic car slams into multiple vehicles in Queens
Show More
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
Woman fatally struck by subway, service briefly impacted
NYC drug bust nets 77 pounds of heroin, fentanyl mix; 2 charged
Man who broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home pleads guilty
NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe
More TOP STORIES News