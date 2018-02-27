OSCARS

Gary Oldman talks transformation into Winston Churchill for Oscar-nominated role

EMBED </>More Videos

Gary Oldman spent three-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair every day to transform himself into Winston Churchill. (KABC)

By
Gary Oldman spent three-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair every day to transform himself into Winston Churchill for the film "Darkest Hour."

He also researched how Churchill spoke and moved. "You know what it is? It's homework. I mean, you know, obviously there's a bit of talent thrown in," Oldman said. "But it's hard work. I worked very hard on him."

Oldman said the Churchill family has embraced the film and his portrayal.

This will be his second time to the Oscars as a nominee. He was first up for best actor for the 2011 film, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy." This time, Oldman is a heavy favorite.

That means he may have to take the Oscars stage to give a speech that the world will be watching.

"I do get anxiety and nerves being up there as myself, but I am truly gobsmacked and humbled. It's a moment in the sun," said Oldman.

Now, after so many months of being in that glare, Oldman is ready for the next chapter of his career.

"He's good company, but maybe I'm ready to put him to rest and move on and do something else," Oldman said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsentertainmentmovies
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News