Arts & Entertainment

George Clooney calls for boycott of 9 hotels over anti-gay law

EMBED <>More Videos

George Clooney is calling for a boycott of 9 hotels over an anti-gay law.

LOS ANGELES -- George Clooney is calling for the boycott of nine hotels in the U.S. and Europe with ties to the sultan of Brunei, which next month will implement Islamic criminal laws to punish gay sex by stoning offenders to death.

The Hollywood actor wrote Thursday in Deadline Hollywood: "Are we really going to help fund the murder of innocent citizens?"

He writes that you can't shame "murderous regimes," but you can shame "the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them."

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah rules the oil-rich monarchy with full executive authority, and the hotels are owned by the Brunei Investment Agency. An email seeking comment was sent to the agency Friday.

The hotels are The Dorchester and Coworth Park in the U.K.; Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles; Le Meurice and Hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris; Hotel Eden in Rome; and Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan.

The new laws take effect April 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgayhotelgeorge clooney
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Defense: Prosecutors in Vetrano trial 'withheld crucial evidence'
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 wounded in LA shooting
NY lawmakers finalizing congestion pricing as part of budget
AccuWeather: April arrives on a brisk, chillier note
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
Courageous Good Samaritan helps save teen from bodega attackers
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Dad suffering from autoimmune disease relearns how to walk
Police make arrest in disturbing Brooklyn subway assault
Diabetes drugs cost 23 times more in U.S. than Australia, report finds
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
Flight bound for NYC returns to Boston after bird strike
More TOP STORIES News