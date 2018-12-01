EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3231227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley share lunch together

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2087047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush.

Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston this year: former PresidentBush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the then 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.