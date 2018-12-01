RODEO HOUSTON

George H.W. Bush nearly stole RodeoHouston spotlight from Garth Brooks

EMBED </>More Videos

POTUS AT THE RODEO: The 41st president of the United States joined a sold-out crowd to welcome Garth Brooks back to the stage at RodeoHouston on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Garth Brooks fans were brought to their feet by another big name on the final night of RodeoHouston this year: former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush 41 received a standing ovation after he was introduced by announcers during the bareback riding competition.

NRG Stadium erupted in applause for the then 93-year-old former commander-in-chief.

Bush was there to help celebrate the final night of the 2018 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

PHOTOS: George H.W.Bush rocks RodeoHouston


On February 27, Garth Brooks opened the rodeo to long lines as more than 75,000 came to watch the country superstar.

Once again, a sold-out crowd is at NRG to see him close RodeoHouston on the star-shaped stage.

George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley share lunch together
EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush and Brad Paisley share lunch together

5 things you didn't know about George H.W. Bush
EMBED More News Videos

Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstonhouston livestock show and rodeogeorge h.w. bushgarth brooksHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RODEO HOUSTON
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
President George H.W. Bush waves to crowd at rodeo
Video: Driver injured in fall during chuckwagon races at Rodeo Houston
More rodeo houston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with the Bushes
'Becoming': Michelle Obama holds NYC book signing
Frank and Barbara Sinatra auction preview
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Inside The Paley Center
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
Police: Burglary suspects stole $25K from Bronx apartments
5 facts about George H.W. Bush you didn't know
2 arrested in Queens bodega robbery, shooting; 2 still sought
Chiefs cut Kareem Hunt after video shows him kicking woman
Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
Woman suspected of stealing purses from seniors in Bronx
Show More
7-year-old in coma after truck passes school bus
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
Passengers terrified after part of engine falls apart during flight
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
2 California teens found murdered in Tijuana
More News