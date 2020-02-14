Arts & Entertainment

Get ready for a new season of "American Idol"

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "American Idol" returns on Sunday night to discover the next singing sensation!

Music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, as well as Emmy-winning producer Ryan Seacrest as host are returning for season 3 on ABC.

Famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones will return to his role as in-house mentor.

In the highly anticipated premiere episode, viewers will embark on a nation-wide journey across Savannah, Georgia; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles, California; and Sunriver, Oregon, where the show's iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences with never-before-seen twists.

Those auditioning for the coveted ticket to Hollywood include Just Sam, a subway performer from Harlem who gives one of the most emotional auditions in "Idol" history.



Alisa Ermolaev, who grew up in Queens, is also competing. She's an actress model who has appeared on a number of TV shows.



Don't miss the premiere of "American Idol" on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. on Channel 7!
