Getaway alert: Travel from New York City to Baltimore on a budget | Hoodline

Baltimore itself is a historic city, the second-largest seaport in the Mid-Atlantic and at one time the second leading port of entry for immigrants to the U.S. Famous residents have included Edgar Allan Poe, Frederick Douglass, Billie Holiday and Babe Ruth.
Today, Baltimore is also home to Johns Hopkins University and its world-renowned hospital. Maryland blue crabs fill the local crab shacks, along with some of the trendiest culinary destinations, like the bakery behind the Food Network's Ace of Cakes. Baseball fans will find the Baltimore Orioles in their iconic ballpark at Camden Yards.
Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between New York City and Baltimore. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
Cheapest Baltimore flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Baltimore are if you leave on January 24 and return from Maryland on January 27. American Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $159.
American Airlines also has tickets at that price point later in January. If you fly out of New York City on January 31 and return from Baltimore on February 3, American Airlines can get you there and back for $159 roundtrip.
Top Baltimore hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Baltimore's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront (700 Aliceanna St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Baltimore, this hotel is close to the Pier Six Concert Pavilion and the National Aquarium in Baltimore, as well as the American Visionary Art Museum. Additional attractions include the USS Constellation, the Fell's Point pub district and the shops at Harborplace.
The Hilton Baltimore (401 W. Pratt St.)
There's also the 4.4-star rated The Hilton Baltimore. Rooms are currently set at $135/night.
This downtown Baltimore hotel is located adjacent to Oriole Park at Camden Yards and very close to the USS Constellation, the Hippodrome Theatre and M&T Bank Stadium. Other attractions include the National Aquarium and the shops at Harborplace. The hotel is directly connected to the Baltimore Convention Center via an indoor walkway.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Baltimore has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The Food Market (1017 W. 36th St.)
One of Baltimore's most popular restaurants is The Food Market, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of five reviews on Skyscanner.
"Chef Chad's menu is to say the least, stunning," wrote visitor Charles. "Service is great."
G&M Restaurant (804 N. Hammonds Ferry Road)
Another popular dining destination is G&M Restaurant, with 4.7 stars from 10 reviews.
The restaurant offers a wide selection of seafood, sandwiches, Greek specialties and authentic Italian and American cuisine.
Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop (222 Albemarle St.)
If you're looking for a solid place to grab some coffee and dessert, plan to visit Vaccaro's Italian Pastry Shop.
"Vaccaro's is famous among both locals and visitors," wrote Daniel. "Located in the heart of Little Italy in Baltimore, patrons flood in to have lunch or pickup a tasty treat with a warm beverage."
Featured Baltimore attractions
Not sure what to do in Baltimore, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Wockenfuss Candies (6831 Harford Road)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Baltimore, according to Skyscanner, is Wockenfuss Candies.
Wockenfuss Candies is proud to be one of the oldest candy makers in Baltimore. It's a family-owned business that is now in its fifth generation of candy making.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards (333 W. Camden St.)
Finally, spend some time at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Pope John Paul conducted mass here in 1995 to an audience of 50,000. Religious experiences of a different sort, like that an Orioles fan will experience if the team ever makes it to the World Series again, are more the norm here, though. The Baltimore Orioles have called this retro-style baseball stadium home since it opened in 1992.