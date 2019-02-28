Getaway alert: Travel from New York City to Nassau on a budget

A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from New York City to Nassau in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Nassau flights
The cheapest flights between New York City and Nassau are if you leave on March 19 and return from the Bahamas on March 26. JetBlue currently has tickets for $334, roundtrip.
jetBlue also has tickets at that price point in April. If you fly out of New York City on April 3 and return from Nassau on April 9, jetBlue can get you there and back for $334 roundtrip.
Top Nassau hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.
This beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the attached Cable Beach Golf Club.
The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.
"The hotel is situated in a breathtaking location and it has its own beautiful beach," wrote reviewer Rita. "It is truly a luxury hotel, very expensive but the service and the facilities make up for it. The rooms are wonderful with an amazing view and the food and service are outstanding."
Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island (West Bay Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island. The hotel checks in with 4.8 stars.
Local restaurant picks
Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Twin Brothers (Nassau)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is a great place for real Bahamian food. Don't settle for a burger. Try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite," wrote visitor Daniel.
The Poopdeck at Sandyport (Sandyport Marina Village)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport, with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.
Expect local seafood with a gourmet twist accompanied by ocean views.
Top Nassau attractions
Nassau is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (Villa Doyle)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas. It checks in with five stars from 10 reviews.
"This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna.
Love Beach (New Providence Island)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Love Beach is another popular destination, with five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner.
A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral.
"The name says it all. This beach is romantic and evocative," wrote visitor John.
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.