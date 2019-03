Getaway alert: Travel from New York City to Nassau on a budget

Thursday, February 28th, 2019 3:44AM

Cheapest Nassau flights

Top Nassau hotels

Local restaurant picks

Top Nassau attractions

According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas was among 2018's must-visit destinations. If you're considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital? It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges.A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner , there are plenty of flights from New York City to Nassau in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.The cheapest flights between New York City and Nassau are if you leave on March 19 and return from the Bahamas on March 26. JetBlue currently has tickets for $334, roundtrip.jetBlue also has tickets at that price point in April. If you fly out of New York City on April 3 and return from Nassau on April 9, jetBlue can get you there and back for $334 roundtrip.To plan your stay, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort . The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.This beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the attached Cable Beach Golf Club.There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis , which has rooms for $179/night."The hotel is situated in a breathtaking location and it has its own beautiful beach," wrote reviewer Rita. "It is truly a luxury hotel, very expensive but the service and the facilities make up for it. The rooms are wonderful with an amazing view and the food and service are outstanding."A third option is Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island . The hotel checks in with 4.8 stars.Nassau has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers , which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner."This is a great place for real Bahamian food. Don't settle for a burger. Try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite," wrote visitor Daniel.Another popular dining destination is The Poopdeck at Sandyport , with 4.6 stars from 18 reviews.Expect local seafood with a gourmet twist accompanied by ocean views.Nassau is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are two popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Gallery of the Bahamas . It checks in with five stars from 10 reviews."This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna. Love Beach is another popular destination, with five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner.A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on 40 protected acres of coral."The name says it all. This beach is romantic and evocative," wrote visitor John.