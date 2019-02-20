Getaway alert: Travel from New York City to San Juan on a budget

Plan to visit both the Isla Verde resort strip, known for its bars, nightclubs and casinos and Old San Juan, which features colorful Spanish colonial buildings, cobble-stoned streets and 16th-century landmarks. There are also the Paseo de la Princesa bayside promenade, a number of imposing fortresses and the close proximity to El Yunque National Forest, all of which are worth visiting.
Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between New York City and San Juan, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in San Juan to get you excited about your next excursion.
Cheapest San Juan flights
The cheapest flights between New York City and San Juan are if you leave on April 1 and return from Puerto Rico on April 5. JetBlue currently has roundtrip tickets for $205.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of New York City on March 5 and return from San Juan on March 7, United can get you there and back for $206 roundtrip.
Top San Juan hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of San Juan's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel El Convento (100 Cristo St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Hotel El Convento. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $280.
This San Juan boutique hotel is located in the historical district, near the Museo del Nino's, the San Juan Cathedral and Puerta de San Juan. Other attractions include La Fortaleza Palacio de Santa Catalina.
The Marriott San Juan Resort & Stellaris Casino (1309 Ashford Ave.)
A second option is The Marriott San Juan Resort & Stellaris Casino. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $261/night.
This beachfront resort is close to Plaza del Mercado and Condado Beach.
Featured San Juan restaurants
San Juan has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a couple of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Kasalta (1966 McLeary)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Kasalta, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 29 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Great Spanish- and Cuban-style deli," wroter visitor Gail. "You will love the coffee and quesitos."
El Jibarito (280 Calle Sol)
Also worth considering is El Jibarito.
"San Juan dining at its best," wrote Aaron. "The friendly atmosphere, the local feel and the celebration of Puerto Rico's history are just the visual appetizers for the culinary delight that is to come."
What to see and do in San Juan
San Juan is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Old San Juan
First up is Old San Juan.
"Old San Juan was beautiful," wrote visitor Sofia. "Spent the whole day there with my family. We loved it. So much history and great restaurants. There's a lot to do here. I highly recommend coming here if you're interested in learning and experiencing history, local food, museums and much more!"
Castillo San Felipe del Morro (501 Calle Norzagaray)
Then, there's Castillo San Felipe del Morro.
Constructed in 1540, this six-story fort hides a warren of prison cells, barracks and hallways and was attacked on many occasions by both English and Dutch forces. It is listed in the National Historic Register.
"El Morro was breathtaking," wrote visitor Sofia. "I went with my family during the sunset. It's located in Old San Juan. Make sure to wear comfortable walking shoes."
