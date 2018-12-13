Getaway alert: Travel from New York City to Virginia Beach on a budget | Hoodline

A three-mile boardwalk stretches along its beach-lined oceanfront. The bayside First Landing State Park marks the 1607 arrival of the Jamestown colonists from England, and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center exhibits ocean life including sharks, rays and sea turtles in globally themed habitats. In addition to the sites, there are plenty of top-notch eateries and bars that'll be sure to pique your interest.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from New York City to Virginia Beach in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Cheapest Virginia Beach flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between New York City and Virginia Beach are if you leave on February 2 and return from Virginia on February 5. Delta currently has tickets for $137, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of New York City on January 26 and return from Virginia Beach on January 28, United can get you there and back for $147 roundtrip.
Featured Virginia Beach restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Virginia Beach's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
TASTE at the Oceanfront (3603 Pacific Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Virginia Beach's most popular restaurants is TASTE at the Oceanfront, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 26 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Fantastic gourmet deli and little grocery. Grab lunch and head to the beach!" wrote visitor Jennifer Layne.
Tautogs Restaurant (205 23rd St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Don't forget the essentials: where to get a drink. For a popular option, check out Tautogs Restaurant, with 4.8 stars from 21 reviews.
The Tautog's Restaurant concept was created in an effort to provide customers with a unique dining experience combining quality seafood products with distinctive customer service in an inviting coastal area setting.
"This restaurant is located inside a big house," wrote reviewer Tilly. "The whole house is the restaurant."
Eat-An American Bistro (4005 Atlantic Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Eat-An American Bistro.
"Food is fabulous," wrote Lisa. "Definitely would recommend for a special occasion. Very knowledgeable waitstaff."
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in Virginia Beach, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center (717 General Booth Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center.
Also known as the Virginia Marine Science Museum, this aquarium houses an impressive collection of sea life in 800,000 gallons of water. Land life is represented via the Marsh Pavilion and the Aviary, giving a good overall sense of Virginia's wildlife to any newbie visitor.
"Always fun for all ages," wrote visitor Beach. "Take a dolphin tour or see an IMAX movie."
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (2200 Parks Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is another popular destination.
Exhibitions feature painting, sculpture, photography, glass, video and more from local and international artists.
Virginia Beach
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at Virginia Beach.
"Beaches are fantastic, boardwalk is great. There are no stores to distract children," wrote visitor Madelyn. "If you want to shop, you have to go one block to Atlantic Avenue."