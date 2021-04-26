Oscars

Glenn Close dances to 'Da Butt' during Oscars trivia game with Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya

EMBED <>More Videos

Glenn Close stars in new film 'Hillbilly Elegy'

LOS ANGELES -- The premise for an interlude at the Oscars was simple: Questlove played a song and a chosen celebrity had to guess if the tune was ever nominated for or won an Oscar.

The game, run by "Judas and the Black Messiah" actor Lil Rel Howery towards the end of the Oscars live show, featured Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya and Glenn Close.

When it was Close's turn, E.U.'s "Da Butt" played for a few seconds. Howery expressed doubt that Close would know the song, but she proved him wrong.

She knew the song's name, who wrote it, what movie it was in and the backstory on why it wasn't nominated.

"Wait a second. Wait a second. That's Da Butt," Close exclaimed in what surely was a scripted moment. "It was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C. go-go band E.U. Shoutouts to Sugar Bear and the Backyard Band and the whole DMV."

And when Howery asked her if she knew the dance, she jumped out of her seat and gyrated accordingly, instantly making it one of the most talked about moments from the historic 2021 Oscars.

"This is the Blackest Oscars of all time, y'all," Howery joked.

Spike Lee had the song written for his 1988 film "School Daze," but "my friends at the Oscars missed it," said Close, who was bleeped when expressing her disappointment about its lack of a nomination.

Day won her music trivia test for Prince's "Purple Rain" and also got bleeped in the process, guessing correctly that it was never nominated or won an Oscar. The film's score, yes. The song, no.

Kaluuya failed with Donna Summer's "Last Dance." It won an Oscar. He said otherwise, with Close joking he was too young to recall the Summer era.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Glenn Close stars in new film 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
LIVE: Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Carey Mulligan up for best actress Oscar for 'Promising Young Woman'
OSCARS
Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night
Chadwick Boseman didn't win the best actor Oscar
Oscars 2021: Frances McDormand a double winner for 'Nomadland'
'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Oscars fashion 2021: Whites, gold and glam dominate Hollywood's biggest night
Police investigating rash of vandalism at Jewish synagogues
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
Police officer stabbed in line of duty set to be released from hospital
Rash of shootings strikes NYC in 24-hour span
Show More
Group attacks driver leaving him with fractured skull
Woman standing outside disabled car on expressway struck, killed
Woman denied access to possible life-saving drug
New beer tastes bad on purpose to highlight climate change
Schumer urges restaurant owners to apply for relief program
More TOP STORIES News