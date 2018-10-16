Eight kids and an Irish-Catholic family living in the 1970s is a recipe for comedy and heartwarming fun in ABC's newest sitcomThe series was inspired by executive producer Tim Doyle's childhood.Mary McCormack (Peggy Cleary) and Michael Cudlitz (Mike Cleary) are the parents of the brood which ranges in age from a baby all the way up to 20 years old."It's a loud set," McCormack said. "But a lot of fun," Cudlitz added.They say it is a blast from the past when they are checking out the set and wardrobe."We walk around the sets saying, 'Oh, I had this,' and 'Oh my God I had this!'" McCormack said.While Peggy is a tough as a mom, she loves her kids."She's got some really good zingers. I love how tough she is and how angular she is," McCormack said. "You know, she's afraid of people coming in her home, she's afraid of outsiders, while she's tough on the outside, super tough on the outside, she's loving and she loves them fiercely."Cudlitz says Mike can afford to be a little more outwardly affectionate, "I get to leave every day to go to work."