Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in New York City

Talks at the Schomburg: Charles White Amongst Friends

Writer Roberta Ahmanson on Art and Beauty

French Disco Club with Oktave and M_K at Elsewhere Loft

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time this week?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that don't require cash on hand, we've got three solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars.---Head over to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture at The New York Public Library to learn about the life and legacy of Charles White. Over the course of his four-decade career, White committed himself to creating powerful images of African Americans -- which his gallerist and, later White himself, described as "images of dignity.Scholar LeRonn P. Brooks, Ph.D., will moderate the conversation with art historian Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, Ph.D., director of the Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, and visual artist Yashua Klos on White's life, work, legacy and his influence on today's contemporary artists. The event is presented in partnership with The Museum of Modern Art and its current exhibition Charles White: A Retrospective that run through Jan. 13, 2019.Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.FreeThis Thursday, the McCandlish Phillips Journalism hosts a free chat by writer Roberta Green Ahmanson. She'll address the nature of reality, role of religion and the meaning of history and art, based on her research on people and cultures around the globe.Thursday, November 15, 12:15-1:15 p.m.The King's College, City Room, 56 BroadwayFreeThursday's installment of the French Disco Club at Elsewhere Loft will feature two homegrown Oktave and M_K. The venue is a safe space to enjoy music, art, expression and free play.Thursday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.Elsewhere Loft, 599 Johnson Ave.Free