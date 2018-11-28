Government and politics events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Public Charge Teach-in

Urban Food Policy Forum: Food Policy and the 2020 Elections

Dennis Derrick, founder and president of Corbin Hill Food Project

Robin Vitale, vice president of health strategies NYC for the American Heart Association

Moderator Craig Willingham, deputy director of CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute

Lunch & Learn: Improving Access to VA Healthcare in NYC

Reds Need Green 2018

Looking to get involved in politics and government?From an information session on the new proposed public charge to a holiday fundraiser for the NYC Democratic Socialists of America, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.---The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum is holding an information session on the Trump administration's proposal to widen the list of public benefits the Department of Homeland Security will treat as "negative factors" in visa and green card application. The Forum will share its thoughts on how a "public charge" will negatively impact immigrant women and children, and what New Yorkers to help.Snacks and refreshments will be provided.Wednesday, November 28, 6-8 p.m.Caaav, 55 Hester St. (ground floor)Free with RSVPThis Thursday morning, City University of New York (CUNY) Urban Food Policy Institute is hosting a panel on the ways food can be used as a tool to engage communities. Karen Spangler, director of policy and program operations for Food Policy Action, will offer a keynote speech, then sit down with the following panelists:Thursday, November 29, 9-10:30 a.m.CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy, 55 W. 125th St. (Floor 7, Room 708)FreeThe NYC Veterans Alliance invites veterans, community leaders and community partners to a brown bag conversation on improving access to Veterans Affairs healthcare in New York City. The alliance will share local veterans' reported experiences accessing VA healthcare services in the city, and provide updates on recent legislation and its latest policy advocacy.Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees can bring their own lunches.Thursday, November 29, 12:30-2 p.m.Civic Hall, 118 W. 22nd St., Floor 12 (Buzz 12A to enter the building)Free with registrationNYC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) throws its third annual holiday fundraiser this Saturday night. The fundraiser will feature a special musical performances by Shilpa Ray and other live entertainers, and all proceeds will support the work of NYC DSA.Saturday, December 1, 8-11:59 p.m.Downtown Community Television Center, 87 Lafayette St.$25-$100 donation suggested