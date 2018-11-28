ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Government and politics events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Photo: Dorian Mongel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get involved in politics and government?

From an information session on the new proposed public charge to a holiday fundraiser for the NYC Democratic Socialists of America, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.
Public Charge Teach-in





The National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum is holding an information session on the Trump administration's proposal to widen the list of public benefits the Department of Homeland Security will treat as "negative factors" in visa and green card application. The Forum will share its thoughts on how a "public charge" will negatively impact immigrant women and children, and what New Yorkers to help.

Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

When: Wednesday, November 28, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Caaav, 55 Hester St. (ground floor)
Price: Free with RSVP
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Urban Food Policy Forum: Food Policy and the 2020 Elections




This Thursday morning, City University of New York (CUNY) Urban Food Policy Institute is hosting a panel on the ways food can be used as a tool to engage communities. Karen Spangler, director of policy and program operations for Food Policy Action, will offer a keynote speech, then sit down with the following panelists:
  • Dennis Derrick, founder and president of Corbin Hill Food Project
  • Robin Vitale, vice president of health strategies NYC for the American Heart Association
  • Moderator Craig Willingham, deputy director of CUNY Urban Food Policy Institute


When: Thursday, November 29, 9-10:30 a.m.
Where: CUNY School of Public Health and Health Policy, 55 W. 125th St. (Floor 7, Room 708)
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunch & Learn: Improving Access to VA Healthcare in NYC





The NYC Veterans Alliance invites veterans, community leaders and community partners to a brown bag conversation on improving access to Veterans Affairs healthcare in New York City. The alliance will share local veterans' reported experiences accessing VA healthcare services in the city, and provide updates on recent legislation and its latest policy advocacy.

Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees can bring their own lunches.

When: Thursday, November 29, 12:30-2 p.m.
Where: Civic Hall, 118 W. 22nd St., Floor 12 (Buzz 12A to enter the building)
Price: Free with registration
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Reds Need Green 2018





NYC Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) throws its third annual holiday fundraiser this Saturday night. The fundraiser will feature a special musical performances by Shilpa Ray and other live entertainers, and all proceeds will support the work of NYC DSA.

When: Saturday, December 1, 8-11:59 p.m.
Where: Downtown Community Television Center, 87 Lafayette St.
Price: $25-$100 donation suggested
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
