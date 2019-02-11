Government and politics events worth seeking out in New York City this week

The Future is Asian, a talk with Parag Khanna

AirTrain Community Forum

Age Friendly Senior Advocacy Day

Looking to get involved in politics and government?From a lecture to a senior road trip, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.---Come hear a lecture by author and international relations expert Parag Khanna. He will be speaking about his new book,as part of the Foreign Policy Association's Centennial Lecture Series.Monday, Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m.PricewaterhouseCoopers, 300 Madison Ave.$5 (Student); $15 (Guest of FPA-Member). More ticket options available.Come to this community forum to learn more about the proposed LaGuardia AirTrain to Willets Point. The panel will discuss the scope of the project and the potential environmental impact.Tuesday, Feb. 12, 7-9 p.m.New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott, 102-05 Ditmars Blvd.FreeAttention Brooklyn seniors: Advocate for senior causes at the 48th Annual Legislative Conference in Albany. Get round trip transportation and a conference ticket to attend workshops and forums focusing on a "justice in aging" agenda.Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.1360 Fulton Street, Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration PlazaFree