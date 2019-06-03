Arts & Entertainment

Governors Ball evacuated due to severe weather

By Eyewitness News
RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island was evacuated because of severe weather.

The evacuation happened after the festival opened more than six hours late. Acts didn't even start performing until around 6:45 p.m. due to forecasted thunderstorms.

Three hours into the show, organizers tweeted the festival was being evacuated, and asked attendees to move to the nearest exits.



Organizers also posted that refund info for Sunday's show will be announced soon.

