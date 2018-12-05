ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great deals to grab before they're gone in New York City this week

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. | Photo: Groupon

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do in New York City this week? Just score one of these great deals before they're gone.

---

Up to 52% Off General Admission to The Big Fake Wedding





First, Groupon has a deal for up to 52 percent off the original price for The Big Fake Wedding, which is a bridal show that combines a real vow-renewal ceremony with wedding fairs, during which brides- and grooms-to-be can talk to vendors and watch them performing their services.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.
Where: 128 Pierrepont St., Northwestern Brooklyn
Price: $14 (44 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 40% Off Admissions to Carnegie Hall





Next is this deal from Groupon. Guests can experience the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with world-class soloists performing popular music from Mozart, Bach and more for 40 percent off the original price on Jan. 12, 2019 in the legendary Carnegie Hall.

Where: Carnegie Hall, Midtown Manhattan
Price: $12 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 40% Off Admission to The New York Times Travel Show





Lastly, Groupon has a deal for up to 40 percent off the original price to attend The New York Times Travel Show. Participants can meet with expert travel industry representatives to get advice on popular products, services, trends and more.

Where: 655 W. 34th St., Hell's Kitchen
Price: $15 (25 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
