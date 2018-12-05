Great deals to grab before they're gone in New York City this week

Up to 52% Off General Admission to The Big Fake Wedding

Looking for something to do in New York City this week? Just score one of these great deals before they're gone.---First, Groupon has a deal for up to 52 percent off the original price for The Big Fake Wedding, which is a bridal show that combines a real vow-renewal ceremony with wedding fairs, during which brides- and grooms-to-be can talk to vendors and watch them performing their services.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.128 Pierrepont St., Northwestern Brooklyn$14 (44 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.Next is this deal from Groupon. Guests can experience the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with world-class soloists performing popular music from Mozart, Bach and more for 40 percent off the original price on Jan. 12, 2019 in the legendary Carnegie Hall.Carnegie Hall, Midtown Manhattan$12 (40 percent discount off regular price)Lastly, Groupon has a deal for up to 40 percent off the original price to attend The New York Times Travel Show. Participants can meet with expert travel industry representatives to get advice on popular products, services, trends and more.655 W. 34th St., Hell's Kitchen$15 (25 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options available.