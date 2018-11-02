ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great food and drink events in New York City this week

Photo: Hornblower Cruises and Events/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a brunch-themed musical to a happy hour cruise, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Rooftop & Club Experience NYC





Enjoy a night of bar hopping to three different downtown NYC spots. The event includes two complimentary drinks, appetizers and a concierge to escort you and your party from bar to bar.

When: Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Where: Dr. Smood Coffee Shop, 181 E. Houston St.
Price: $21-$22.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical'





Learn about the history of NYC's favorite pastime: brunch. Enjoy the brunch-themed off-Broadway musical while sipping on three brunch cocktails of your own: a Bloody Mary, an Irish coffee or a Bellini (included in ticket price).
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $20-$45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Prohibition Pub Crawl: Lower East Side





Take a tour of NYC's Lower East Side speakeasies. Sip on craft cocktails while you learn about the city's history during the Prohibition Era (1920s costumes welcome).

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.
Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.
Price: $34.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Alive After Five Happy Hour Cruise





Take advantage of the NYC fall weather while it lasts. Climb aboard the Alive After Five happy hour cruise to experience dancing, snacks, cocktails and views of the NYC skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.

When: Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Pier 15, 78 South St.
Price: $20 (43 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
