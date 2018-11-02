Great food and drink events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Rooftop & Club Experience NYC
Enjoy a night of bar hopping to three different downtown NYC spots. The event includes two complimentary drinks, appetizers and a concierge to escort you and your party from bar to bar.
When: Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Where: Dr. Smood Coffee Shop, 181 E. Houston St.
Price: $21-$22.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Day Drinking: The Brunch Musical'
Learn about the history of NYC's favorite pastime: brunch. Enjoy the brunch-themed off-Broadway musical while sipping on three brunch cocktails of your own: a Bloody Mary, an Irish coffee or a Bellini (included in ticket price).
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2 p.m.
Where: New World Stages - The Green Room, 340 W. 50th St.
Price: $20-$45
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Prohibition Pub Crawl: Lower East Side
Take a tour of NYC's Lower East Side speakeasies. Sip on craft cocktails while you learn about the city's history during the Prohibition Era (1920s costumes welcome).
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 6 p.m.
Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.
Price: $34.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Alive After Five Happy Hour Cruise
Take advantage of the NYC fall weather while it lasts. Climb aboard the Alive After Five happy hour cruise to experience dancing, snacks, cocktails and views of the NYC skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the Brooklyn Bridge.
When: Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.
Where: Pier 15, 78 South St.
Price: $20 (43 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal