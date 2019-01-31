Great performing and visual arts events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Art Battle New York at (Le) Poisson Rouge
Enjoy this competitive live painting series, where 12 artists compete and advance to different rounds based on an audience vote. Winners will qualify for the New York City championships with an opportunity to advance to the US and International finals.
When: Friday, February 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $15
Traveling Shoes: A Talk With Woodie King Jr., Founder/Producing Director
This discussion features broadway producer and director Woodie King Jr. His works include Splendid Mummer and A Raisin in the Sun. His talk will follow a reading of an excerpt from August Wilson's play, Joe Turner's Come and Gone.
When: Saturday, February 2, 2-3:15 p.m.
Where: Queens Library (Central) - Auditorium, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.
Price: Free
Up to 34 Percent Off Painting Class at Fun Times Wine & Paint Lounge
Enjoy this discounted sip and paint class at Fun Times. All painting supplies will be provided, just remember to bring your own drinks.
Where: 1148 Nostrand Ave., Flatbush
Price: $29 (28 percent discount off regular price)
