ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great performing and visual arts events in New York City this week

(Le) Poisson Rouge. | Photo: Jules C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a painting competition to a lecture.

---

Art Battle New York at (Le) Poisson Rouge





Enjoy this competitive live painting series, where 12 artists compete and advance to different rounds based on an audience vote. Winners will qualify for the New York City championships with an opportunity to advance to the US and International finals.

When: Friday, February 1, 6-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Traveling Shoes: A Talk With Woodie King Jr., Founder/Producing Director





This discussion features broadway producer and director Woodie King Jr. His works include Splendid Mummer and A Raisin in the Sun. His talk will follow a reading of an excerpt from August Wilson's play, Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

When: Saturday, February 2, 2-3:15 p.m.
Where: Queens Library (Central) - Auditorium, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 34 Percent Off Painting Class at Fun Times Wine & Paint Lounge





Enjoy this discounted sip and paint class at Fun Times. All painting supplies will be provided, just remember to bring your own drinks.

Where: 1148 Nostrand Ave., Flatbush
Price: $29 (28 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
