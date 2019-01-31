Great performing and visual arts events in New York City this week

Art Battle New York at (Le) Poisson Rouge

Traveling Shoes: A Talk With Woodie King Jr., Founder/Producing Director

Up to 34 Percent Off Painting Class at Fun Times Wine & Paint Lounge

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in New York City this week, from a painting competition to a lecture.---Enjoy this competitive live painting series, where 12 artists compete and advance to different rounds based on an audience vote. Winners will qualify for the New York City championships with an opportunity to advance to the US and International finals.Friday, February 1, 6-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$15This discussion features broadway producer and director Woodie King Jr. His works includeandHis talk will follow a reading of an excerpt from August Wilson's play,Saturday, February 2, 2-3:15 p.m.Queens Library (Central) - Auditorium, 89-11 Merrick Blvd.FreeEnjoy this discounted sip and paint class at Fun Times. All painting supplies will be provided, just remember to bring your own drinks.1148 Nostrand Ave., Flatbush$29 (28 percent discount off regular price)