ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Great seasonal and holiday events in New York City this week

Queens Botanical Garden. | Photo: Yael D./Yelp

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

From a nature-inspired day at the park to a free hair-styling session, complete with Chinese astrology reading, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Lunar New Year in Prospect Park





Tomorrow, celebrate the Lunar New Year with the Prospect Park Alliance in Prospect Park. Paper-lantern making and other paper crafts will be on the agenda at Lefferts Historic House. At the Prospect Park Audobon Center, partake in indoor and outdoor nature programs, such as the Bird Nerds hour, where your knowledge of our feathery friends will be tested.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Prospect Park
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar New Year Celebration at the Dyson Demo Store





Care for a free blowout? Professional stylists will be on hand at the Dyson Demo Store to offer their services, using the Dyson Supersonic or Airwrap. You can also enjoy a complimentary Chinese astrology reading and a variety of food and drinks. Dyson experts will be available to answer any questions you might have about Dyson technology.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 5, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Dyson Demo - 5th Avenue, 640 Fifth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunar New Year Celebration at Queens Botanical Garden





To wrap it up, you can celebrate the Year of the Pig on Saturday, too, at Queens Botanical Garden. The line-up includes crafts, performances and activities for the entire family. Check out the "Organic Emergence" exhibit while you're there.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 12-4 p.m.
Where: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Health and wellness events worth seeking out in New York City this week
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Theater events worth seeking out in New York City this week
Travel watch: Phoenix's spring training coming soon, a flight away from New York City
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bronx police-involved shooting: suspect, officer injured
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
Woman in her 40s killed in double shooting in Brooklyn
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
LIVE | 1 in custody, 1 sought in fatal subway platform shooting
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed
Show More
24-year-old man shot while driving on Long Island highway
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit-and-run
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
Police searching for man who stabbed car wash employee in Bronx
More News