Great travel and outdoor events in New York City this week

From a tour of the Lower East Side's street art to a festive, family-friendly holiday lunch cruise with dancing, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
The ultimate Statue of Liberty tour
Avoid long lines and start with a ferry ride through New York Harbor to Liberty State Park on your way to the Statue of Liberty. Once there, you can visit the Pedestal Museum, hear how the statue came to America and then climb to the pedestal for a view of New York City.
When: Tuesday-Friday, Dec. 11-14, 9 a.m.
Where: St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church Wall Street, 209 Broadway
Price: $37.50-$50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Alternative New York Street Art
"Known for its diverse ethnic neighborhoods, the Lower East Side (LES) is home to some astonishing street art," according to this event's promoter. Start off at Katz's Deli for a guided tour of the creativity the area has to offer.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m.
Where: Katz's Delicatessen, 205 E. Houston St.
Price: $17.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Festive holiday lunch cruise
Enjoy a buffet luncheon, desserts and soft drinks aboard a Hornblower cruise ship and take in the New York City skyline and other notable sights. A cash bar is also available and a DJ will be on hand for dancing at this family-friendly event.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Hornblower Yachts - New York Pier 40, Pier 40, 353 West St.
Price: $35-$44
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
After-work cruises at New York Booze Cruise
Finally, put your dancing shoes on for a 21-and-over booze cruise and hot buffet. This Groupon deal gives you up to 68 percent off the regular price.
Where: 2430 FDR Drive Service Road East, Midtown Manhattan
Price: $9 for one (64 percent discount); $16 for two (68 percent discount)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal