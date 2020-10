Greenwich International Film Festival hosts free virtual screening amid pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos Sandy Kenyon has more on the Greenwich International Film Festival which is going digital this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A screening for the film "Join the Movement: Us Kids" will take place at the Greenwich International Festival Wednesday night.The film chronicles the March for Our Lives Movement, in support of legislation to prevent gun violence.The Greenwich International Film Festival is being held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and is complimentary.A pass allows everyone to see 29 films from eight countries online at their leisure in the comfort of their own home.The festival is famous for its panels and question and answer sessions with filmmakers after screenings, but social distancing requires video conferencing.Wednesday's screening will be followed by a panel discussion.WABC is a sponsor of the event. For more information, visit GreenwichFilm.org