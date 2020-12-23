New Jersey Griswold house brings 'Christmas Vacation' to life, helps families in need

MICKLETON, New Jersey -- A Christmas classic has taken over one South Jersey neighborhood.
It involves more than 10,000 sparkling lights, an RV stuffed with toy donations and Clark Griswold with Cousin Eddie not far behind.
For the past two years, Steve Harbaugh and his family have decked out his home on Legends Court in Gloucester County, channeling his inner Griswold.
"I'm just a guy who put up lights and I've got people crying out here. I've got people thanking me constantly," said Harbaugh.
Each year thousands of toys are donated. Harbaugh says he's expecting around 10,000 toys to give back to children and families in need.
For some stopping by to see the home, it's an emotional throwback.
"Oh my gosh, we love 'Christmas Vacation.' I've watched it since I was a kid with my dad--- talk about uplifting spirits at a time like this. It's very cool," said Amy Miller of Medford.
Photojournalist Mike Niklauski shares a fun tour of the popular attraction in the video above.
