'Hamilton' changes venues in Puerto Rico due to expected protests

Sandra Bookman has the details.

Eyewitness News
PUERTO RICO (WABC) --
A production of Hamilton set to debut at the University of Puerto Rico is changing venues due to security concerns.

Demonstrators who are upset with the university's budget cuts are expected to protest the performances.

Hamilton's producer says the show will be moved to another theater in San Juan, so security can better protect the cast and theatergoers.

The move is delaying the start of the performance by three days.

