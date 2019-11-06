CMA Awards

Bachelorette Hannah Brown joins On the Red Carpet as special correspondent at CMA Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who is a huge country music fan, will be a special guest correspondent for On The Red Carpet at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards.

As a correspondent, Hannah will join KABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio and WABC entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon as they welcome the CMA Awards nominees, presenters, and performers on the red carpet in Nashville. Hannah is used to being in the spotlight, but this will be her first time reporting from the red carpet.

Every Monday, fans can watch Hannah compete on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" alongside pro Alan Bersten. If she makes it into the final five, the "Bachelorette" star will have to practice her dances on the road to Nashville!

Viewers can stream "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET | 3:30 p.m. PT at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

Live coverage airs on the ABC Owned Stations at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT

The 2019 CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityred carpet rundownhannah browndancing with the starscma awardscountry music awardsbachelorette
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CMA AWARDS
Legendary country music women to host CMA Awards
This girl is on fire: Maren Morris leads CMA nominations
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, woman steal 12 handbags in brazen Jimmy Choo store robbery
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
First taste of winter on the way
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
NJ man who purposely faked slip and fall at workplace sentenced
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
Show More
Farmers say 106-pound NYPD marijuana bust was legal hemp
After tumultuous summer, NY city elects 1st female mayor
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
UPDATE: Driverless stolen car strikes, kills woman in Queens
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
More TOP STORIES News