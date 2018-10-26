Happy Halloween: 5 seasonal events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

Halloween Bar Crawl through Brooklyn

Ready to Rumble Halloween bash

Freakshow Halloween Party at the Dream

Greenwich Village ghost tour

New York City Ghost Walk

'Tis the season to celebrate.From a Halloween bar crawl to a haunting ghost walk, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.---Join Fun with Friends for the third annual Fun-O-Ween bar crawl through some of Brooklyn's best black-owned bars and lounges.This 21-and-over event encourages you to tap into your inner child by dressing as your favorite childhood cartoon or 90s sitcom character.Ticket prices include admission to each bar, branded cups and free shots at participating locations.Saturday, Oct. 27, 3-11 p.m.Brooklyn$10Head on over to 5th & Mad for a Ready to Rumble Halloween bash, where the best sports-themed costume wins bottle service.Barkeep Justin Andrews will be serving up signature cocktails off the 45-foot-long black-wood bar, while chef Chase Sanders delivers bites such as braised short-rib sliders and more.The event is for those 21 and over, and all who arrive between 9-10 p.m. will receive one free drink.Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 4 a.m.5th & Mad, 7 E. 36th St.Free (VIP general admission with one free drink 9-10p.m.); $15 (general admission)This Saturday night, visit the Dream Downtown boutique hotel for a Freakshow Halloween party, complete with an open vodka bar from 10-11 p.m.The 21-and-over event will take place in three venues across three different levels of the hotel, each with its own world-famous DJ.Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28 4 a.m.PH-D Lounge, 355 W. 16th St.$100Interested in exploring the unknown?This 90-minute tour will take you through some of Greenwich Village's paranormal sites, such as the "House of Death" -- a brownstone said to be haunted by Edgar Allan Poe himself.Saturday, Oct. 27, 8-9:30 p.m.567 Hudson St., West Village$17.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)Last but not least, come experience this spooky ghost tour through some of the scariest places in New York City.The haunting excursion is approximately two hours in length, and comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended.Friday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27, 7-9 p.m.Washington Square North$15 (57 percent discount off regular price)