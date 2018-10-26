Happy Halloween: 5 seasonal events worth seeking out in New York City this weekend

From a Halloween bar crawl to a haunting ghost walk, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Halloween Bar Crawl through Brooklyn
Join Fun with Friends for the third annual Fun-O-Ween bar crawl through some of Brooklyn's best black-owned bars and lounges.
This 21-and-over event encourages you to tap into your inner child by dressing as your favorite childhood cartoon or 90s sitcom character.
Ticket prices include admission to each bar, branded cups and free shots at participating locations.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 3-11 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ready to Rumble Halloween bash
Head on over to 5th & Mad for a Ready to Rumble Halloween bash, where the best sports-themed costume wins bottle service.
Barkeep Justin Andrews will be serving up signature cocktails off the 45-foot-long black-wood bar, while chef Chase Sanders delivers bites such as braised short-rib sliders and more.
The event is for those 21 and over, and all who arrive between 9-10 p.m. will receive one free drink.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28, 4 a.m.
Where: 5th & Mad, 7 E. 36th St.
Price: Free (VIP general admission with one free drink 9-10p.m.); $15 (general admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Freakshow Halloween Party at the Dream
This Saturday night, visit the Dream Downtown boutique hotel for a Freakshow Halloween party, complete with an open vodka bar from 10-11 p.m.
The 21-and-over event will take place in three venues across three different levels of the hotel, each with its own world-famous DJ.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 28 4 a.m.
Where: PH-D Lounge, 355 W. 16th St.
Price: $100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Greenwich Village ghost tour
Interested in exploring the unknown?
This 90-minute tour will take you through some of Greenwich Village's paranormal sites, such as the "House of Death" -- a brownstone said to be haunted by Edgar Allan Poe himself.
When: Saturday, Oct. 27, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: 567 Hudson St., West Village
Price: $17.50 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
New York City Ghost Walk
Last but not least, come experience this spooky ghost tour through some of the scariest places in New York City.
The haunting excursion is approximately two hours in length, and comfortable shoes and clothing are recommended.
When: Friday, Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 27, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Washington Square North
Price: $15 (57 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal