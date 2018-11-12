Harlem woman a stunt double to biggest stars in Hollywood

It is a story about a journey from Harlem to the heights of Hollywood.Even though you many have not heard of Niahlah Hope, but many have seen her work without ever realizing it, because Hope is a stunt double for some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.Tiffany Haddish stars with Kevin Hart in 'Night School,' but when Hart has to take a tumble, the stunt people step in."The actor will do the scene, or the stunt person, and they'll say 'switch' and then you run in and you get in the position that the last person was in, and then you continue," says Hope.Hope does a variety of stunts, and doubles for stars such as Lupita N'Yongo in 'Black Panther."She got the job because Director Ryan Coogler is a fan of her flips.Hope learned how to do flips at the non-profit Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation."What we really try to do with these kids is give them the opportunity to be their best," says Coach Wendy Hilliard.Other gymnasts who had gone through the program were the first to suggest to Hope that this could lead to the big screen.Today, Hope is in the vanguard of diversifying Hollywood."Hopefully there are more people like me, and I can inspire others to look at non-traditional careers," she says.