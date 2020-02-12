jimmy kimmel live

Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Harrison Ford is opening up about Han Solo's appearance in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

In an interview this week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel quipped that Ford "was almost pleading with the Star Wars people to kill Han Solo" during a prior appearance on Kimmel's show.

"You had enough of Han Solo. You wanted him dead," Kimmel said.

"You're putting a different complexion on it all," Ford chimed in. "I figured that his utility had been exhausted, bled out, and I was willing to die for the cause to bring some gravitas."



Kimmel then pointed out that Ford did indeed "die for the cause" but later appeared in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," to which Ford responded: "No good deed goes unpunished."

"How did that happen? Who convinced you to do that, because I would imagine it would take some convincing?" Kimmel asked.

"JJ [Abrams] said, 'This is a good idea. I, JJ, have decided that this is a good idea and I would like you to do it,'" Ford responded, adding that he trusted Abrams' judgment.

Ford stars in the upcoming 20th Century Studios film "The Call of the Wild," which hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livemoviesmovie newslucasfilmjimmy kimmelstar wars
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch the new trailer for 'The Call of the Wild'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
One-on-one with 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' 'Millionaire' host
9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal says he doesn't like no-host trend
Renee Zellweger says she turned into 'geek' when she won Oscar
Jessica Simpson recounts having Chuck Norris as her childhood acting coach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Car with 1-year-old inside towed by repo man in New Jersey
Steel beam crashes through MI man's windshield on highway
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Show More
Woman hit with hammer during Brooklyn robbery attempt
Dwyane Wade speaks in support of child coming out as trans
2 arrested on LI after sting into senior phone scam
Rebecca Black speaks out about depression 9 years after 'Friday'
MTA bus driver beaten by teens in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News