celebrity deaths

Actress Helen McCrory, of 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Harry Potter,' dead at 52

McCrory's husband, actor Damian Lewis, said she died 'peacefully at home'
EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the television show "Peaky Blinders" and the "Harry Potter" movies, has died, her husband said Friday. She was 52 and had been suffering from cancer.

Her husband, actor Damian Lewis, said McCrory died "peacefully at home" after a "heroic battle with cancer."

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly," Lewis wrote on Twitter. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played the matriarch of a crime family on "Peaky Blinders" and the scheming Narcissa Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsenglandobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
DMX's hometown celebrates rapper's life and legacy
NYC mural honors late rapper DMX
'Sopranos' actor Joseph Siravo dies at 66
How Elizabeth met Philip: A royal marriage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Handyman charged with murder in 'Mayor of City Island' shooting death
Former NYPD cop pleads guilty in alleged murder-for-hire plot
NY law requires affordable high-speed internet for all
FedEx shooting: Police ID gunman as man in 20s, motive still unknown
Long Island man arrested in string of shootings, hate crimes
Man arrested after calling medical facility about lost cocaine
COVID Updates: New cases up 30% in past month in U.S.
Show More
Mike Pence ill? Former VP undergoes pacemaker surgery
COVID vaccine supply appears to outpace demand in NYC
Tribeca Film Fest to open with 'In the Heights' in all 5 boroughs
Group smashes their way into pharmacies, steals pills in burglary pattern
Pair of young seals ready to be released back into ocean
More TOP STORIES News