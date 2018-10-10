ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harvey Weinstein due in court as judge mulls motion to dismiss case

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Harvey Weinstein attends his arraignment in court in New York. ((Jefferson Siegel/The Daily News via AP, Pool, File))

Harvey Weinstein is due in court as a New York judge weighs his bid to have some or all of his sexual assault case thrown out.

A court spokesman says Judge James Burke will deliver a partial ruling on defense motions at Thursday's hearing. The disgraced movie mogul's next court date had been scheduled for Nov. 8.

Weinstein faces a six-count indictment covering allegations from three women. He has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault.

His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has said prosecutors failed to inform the grand jury of evidence showing a friendly relationship between Weinstein and one accuser.

He also asked the judge to dismiss an assault count because prosecutors didn't pinpoint the date it happened.

Prosecutors say they're investigating the circumstances of that charge and that the other counts should stand.

