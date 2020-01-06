Arts & Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein expected in court as trial set to get underway in NYC

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein is expected to be in a New York court Monday as his lawyers and a judge handle the final preparation for his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

After more than two years since the allegations first came to widespread public attention and catalyzed the #MeToo movement, jury selection is scheduled to start this week.

The disgraced movie mogul faces allegations that he raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty and says any sexual activity was consensual. If he's convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence.

For that to happen, prosecutors must demonstrate Weinstein had a habit of violating women. To that end, they plan to call actress Annabella Sciorra, who says Weinstein forced himself inside her Manhattan apartment in 1993 or 1994 and raped her after she starred in a film for his movie studio.

They also want jurors to hear from some of the more than 75 women who have come forward publicly to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault. The first allegations were brought to light by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017.

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, has argued the case is weak and said she plans to aggressively cross-examine the accusers.

Picking a jury for Weinstein's trial could take a while, in part because immense media attention on the case could mean some potential jurors already have their minds made up. Weinstein's lawyers tried to get the trial moved out of Manhattan, but a court rejected that.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityrapesex assaultharvey weinstein
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PA Turnpike crash: 3 dead from NYC, 2 from Pa. identified
Multiple vehicles, police cruiser crash in Newark; 5 hurt
AccuWeather: Slippery start, clearing clouds
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Firefighter honored after tragic bridge death in Brooklyn
Tad's Steaks shutters last outpost in Times Square
Man who tried to stop Monsey attack receives high honor
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
9-month-old boy beaten to death, according to autopsy
NYC tolls have increased on several bridges and tunnels
Woman punches man, man kicks woman on Bronx subway
Police: Peeping Tom records woman inside her shower on LI
More TOP STORIES News