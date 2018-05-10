ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife, Georgina Chapman, breaks silence to Vogue

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Sandy Kenyon has the latest on what the fasihion executive said (Jordan Strauss/Invision)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Georgina Chapman, the fashion executive and estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein, says she is "humiliated and so broken" about the accusation of sexual abuse against him.

Chapman, who is the co-owner of the high-end brand Marchesa, said she feels "terribly naive," because she never suspected her ex-husband was capable of such behavior.

Chapman is the mother of two children, ages 5 and 7, with Weinstein. She told Vogue she worries about the effect the scandal will have on them.

"I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?" she asked. "What are people going to say to them? It's like, they love their Dad. They love him. I just can't bear it for them."

Chapman has laid low for five months, she told Vogue, because she felt it was "disrespectful" to go out after so many women came forward accusing her estranged husband of sexual assault.

"It's still so very, very raw," she said. "I was walking up the stairs the other day, and I stopped. It was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs."

Chapman insists she was never suspicious about Weinstein's behavior until detailed reports of it came out. Asked if she had any idea Weinstein was acting in such a manner, she replied, "Absolutely not. Never...That's what makes this so incredibly painful. I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life."

Chapman, married to Weinstein for a decade, is in the process of divorcing him under the terms of a prenuptial agreement. The fashion executive also has custody of the couple's two young children.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentharvey weinsteinsexual assault
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News