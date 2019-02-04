Health and wellness events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Risk Pool Management NYC: How To Create a Winning Health Plan

The Power of Planning in Advance of Health Crises

Women in Wellness Panel

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a seminar on creating cost-effective health plans to a fast-paced yoga session and financial wellness discussion, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---On Wednesday afternoon, human resources and financial executives are invited to a free seminar at The Knickerbocker Hotel in midtown. The discussion, "Risk Pool Management: How to Create a Winning Health Plan," will focus on ways to ensure your company's health plans are as efficient and cost-effective as they can be. The event is hosted by Hays Companies, a full-service employee benefits firm.Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2:45-6 p.m.The Knickerbocker Hotel, 6 Times SquareFreeCome Thursday, a panel of legal and health experts will discuss the challenges of incapacity and terminal illness and how having directives in place in case of those events lets individuals have the most control over their care as possible. The event is co-sponsored by CaringKind and the New York Women's Bar Association.Thursday, Feb. 7, 5:30-8 p.m.CaringKind, 360 Lexington Ave., Floor 3Free (General Admission - No CLE Credit); Free (CLE Credit - JALBCA & NYWBA Members); $20 (CLE Credit - Non JALBCA & NYWBA Members)To round things out, up-and-coming entrepreneurs can enjoy a free panel discussion on how to grow your business and promote your brands. Speakers include Ashley Stetts, founder of Stetts Model Management, Jennifer Murdock, co-founder of Lucky Honey, Trish Barillas, founder of Barillas Coaching and author ofand Melissa Wood, founder of Melissa Wood Health.Saturday, Feb. 9, 10-11 a.m.Bloomingdale's, 504 Broadway, Floor 3.Free