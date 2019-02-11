Health and wellness events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Ali on the Run Show Live: Running In Love

Valentine's Run

Daybreaker NYC

I Am Fabulous Workshop

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a podcast taping to an essential oil workshop, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---Come see a live recording of the, a podcast hosted by Ali Feller. She'll be joined by couples who fell in love while sharing a passion for running.Monday, Feb. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the NB Run Hub, 320 W. 57th St.FreeGo for a group run Wednesday starting from Columbus Circle. After the run, get your makeup done at Sephora, eat chocolate, sip wine and enter a raffle too.Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-8:30 p.m.New York Running Company powered by JackRabbit, 10 Columbus CircleFreeGet your groove on at this Valentine's Day pre-work dance party. In addition to a dance floor, there will also be a yoga class, breakfast, kombucha and live performances.Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 a.m.Public Arts, 215 Chrystie St.$25. More ticket options available.Bring your essential oils and an open mind to learn how to apply the oils to help you breakthrough emotional barriers. The workshop will discuss topics like forgiveness, releasing trapped emotions, finding your purpose and breaking money blocks.Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Regis High School, 55 E. 84th St.$139 (General Admission)