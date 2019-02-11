ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Health and wellness events worth seeking out in New York City this week

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a podcast taping to an essential oil workshop, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Ali on the Run Show Live: Running In Love





Come see a live recording of the Ali on the Run Show, a podcast hosted by Ali Feller. She'll be joined by couples who fell in love while sharing a passion for running.

When: Monday, Feb. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the NB Run Hub, 320 W. 57th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Valentine's Run




Go for a group run Wednesday starting from Columbus Circle. After the run, get your makeup done at Sephora, eat chocolate, sip wine and enter a raffle too.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 13, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: New York Running Company powered by JackRabbit, 10 Columbus Circle
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daybreaker NYC





Get your groove on at this Valentine's Day pre-work dance party. In addition to a dance floor, there will also be a yoga class, breakfast, kombucha and live performances.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 6-9 a.m.
Where: Public Arts, 215 Chrystie St.
Price: $25. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

I Am Fabulous Workshop





Bring your essential oils and an open mind to learn how to apply the oils to help you breakthrough emotional barriers. The workshop will discuss topics like forgiveness, releasing trapped emotions, finding your purpose and breaking money blocks.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Regis High School, 55 E. 84th St.
Price: $139 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York CityManhattan
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Dance Theatre of Harlem' honors late founder at The Apollo
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Show More
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
More News