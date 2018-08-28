NASHVILLE --Chris Stapleton could go home with quite a few trophies at this year's CMA Awards.
The "Broken Halos" singer topped the nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, with five. Other artists who could win big include Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and Keith Urban.
Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the CMAs, which take place in November.
RELATED: Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood to host the CMAs together once again
This will be the duo's eleventh year hosting the Country Music Association's annual award ceremony.
Catch the 52nd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.
Here's the full list of nominees.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drinkin' Problem," Midland
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
From A Room: Volume 2 , Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
"Dear Hate," Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
"Drowns the Whiskey,"Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Babe," Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
"Cry Pretty," Carrie Underwood
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.