CMA AWARDS

Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners

Miranda Lambert (left) and Chris Stapleton (right) could both win big. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File|Laura Roberts/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE --
Here are the winners of the 2018 Country Music Association Awards.

This list will be updated live throughout the show. Don't miss the CMAs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT


SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Luke Combs
Lauren Alaina
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCMA Awardscarrie underwoodtelevisionmusic newsaward showsABC
CMA AWARDS
Underwood, Paisley talk hosting CMA Awards for 11th time
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Underwood, Paisley returning as CMA hosts for 11th year
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More CMA Awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Underwood, Paisley talk hosting CMA Awards for 11th time
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
Stage productions worth seeking out in New York City this week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total forecast inches higher for some places
Harlem winner of $343.8M Powerball jackpot comes forward
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Exclusive: Parents blame NYC shelter for baby's death
Elderly man drives around barricade, into construction hole
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Prosecutor to make announcement in 'GoFundMe case'
Show More
NYPD reviews response by officers to accident in Borough Park
Death of Queens driver is 8th NYC taxi industry suicide this year
NYPD: Question over child's costume prompts subway assault
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom wins National League Cy Young award
More News