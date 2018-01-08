Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners

Here are the stars, movies and shows that took home awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in order of announcement:
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television
Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama
Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us
Best Television Series - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
James Franco in The Disaster Artist
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Laura Dern in Big Little Lies
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Coco
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Allison Janney in I, Tonya
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
In The Fade
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Ewan McGregor in Fargo
Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari in Master of None
Best Director - Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water
Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird
Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical
Lady Bird
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
