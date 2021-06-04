marvel

Heroes assemble: Here's a full list of the upcoming Marvel release dates

Get ready, Marvel fans -- there are tons of exciting new superhero movies and shows coming your way.
EMBED <>More Videos

Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video

Marvel fans, get ready. There is a slew of new superhero movies and shows coming your way.

The "Loki" series starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, premiering June 9 on Disney+, leads the pack of new releases. One month later, the highly-anticipated blockbuster, "Black Widow," with Scarlett Johansson will be released in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access, additional fee required.

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Eternals" will also make a splash at the box office this fall. And, Spider-Man fans will get an early Christmas present with the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on December 17.

Here's the full list of upcoming Marvel releases


  • Jun. 9, 2021 - "Loki" series - Disney+
  • Jul. 9, 2021 - "Black Widow" - in theaters and Disney+ Premier Access (additional fee required)
  • Summer 2021 - "What If..." series - Disney+
  • Sept. 3, 2021 - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
  • Nov. 5, 2021 - "Eternals"
  • Dec. 17, 2021 - "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
  • TBA 2021 - "Hawkeye" series - Disney+
  • TBA 2021 - "Ms. Marvel" series - Disney+
  • Mar. 25, 2022 - "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
  • May 6, 2022 - "Thor: Love and Thunder"
  • Jul. 8, 2022 - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
  • TBA 2022 - "Guardians of the Galaxy" holiday special - Disney+
  • Nov. 11, 2022 - "The Marvels"
  • Feb. 17, 2023 - "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
  • May 5, 2023 - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • TBA - "Fantastic Four"
  • TBA - "She-Hulk" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Moon Knight" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Secret Invasion" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Ironheart" series - Disney+
  • TBA - "Armor Wars" - Disney+
  • TBA - "I Am Groot" series - Disney+
  • TBA - Untitled Wakanda series - Disney+

RELATED | 'See you at the movies:' Marvel Studios previews upcoming films in new video

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymovietelevisionmovie newsmarveldisney+ streaming servicesuperheroesotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Marvel stuntwoman challenges Bobby Bones in Nat Geo show
Marvel stars assemble for Avengers Campus opening ceremony
1st look at Spiderman ride, food at Avengers Campus
This sandwich at Disneyland costs $100
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful thunderstorms hit Tri-State
2nd woman accuses Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct
Woman dead after SUV plunges into NY canal
13-year-old arrested in hate crime assault on Sikh teen at mall
NY expected to ease mask guidance for schools as soon as Monday
Teacher, principal on leave after student's project on Hitler
2 slashed during dispute on subway, 2nd incident in matter of hours
Show More
More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from NJ home
Queens DA moves to dismiss charges against 3 in 1996 double murder
Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'
Woman recovers wallet lost 46 years ago in California
Murphy ends NJ public health emergency, indoor limits lifted
More TOP STORIES News