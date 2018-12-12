Here's what to do in New York City this week | Hoodline

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Looking for something to do this week? From a book talk to a cemetery tour, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Book Talk: Victory City: A History of New York and New Yorkers During World War II





John Strausbaugh will discuss his book, "Victory City." The historian will answer questions and elaborate on the history of New York during World War II and how the city became an economic capital of the world.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.
Admission: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

TLC's 2018 B2B New York Regional Event





Total Life Changes is throwing a two-day event in NYC this weekend. Friday will include a networking event and a meet-and-greet, and Saturday will consist of a workout class and the main formal event in the ballroom of the hotel.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 1 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 Seventh Ave.
Admission: Free (GUEST ONLY TICKET); $29.99 (TLC IBO General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mayhem, Murder, and Disaster





Ruth Edebohls, a veteran tour guide, will take guests on a tour of Green-Wood cemetery. Green-Wood houses those who met a violent end, whether from a subway accident, the sinking of the SS Morro Castle or the Brooklyn Theatre fire. Check-in will be by the main entrance.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Green-Wood, 500 25th St., Brooklyn
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Art of Return: Stories from formerly incarcerated men and women





This is a two-part event. The first part will feature the art of the formerly incarcerated, from poetry to music and more. The second part will include a live interview with journalist Allen Arthur and an unannounced formerly incarcerated person who will tell his/her story.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 3:30-6 p.m.
Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.
Admission: $10 (General Admission); $12 (Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
