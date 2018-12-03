Here's what to do in New York City this week

Explorers Club: Mountains in the Sea

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a lecture on the history of seafloor exploration to a discussion on AI startups, here's a rundown of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---This is a lecture series by Dr. Tony Watts on the history of seafloor exploration. Watts, a professor in the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Oxford, will discuss how mountains litter the seafloor using acoustic imagery to illustrate. There will be beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres.Monday, Dec. 3, 6-9 p.m.The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.$5 (student with valid ID); $25 (general admission). More ticket options available.Mingle with other guests at this holiday party hosted by the Tantra Institute, a speed-dating business. There will be a cash bar as well as snack foods and a raffle to win tickets to classes and events.Monday, Dec. 3, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Bourbon Street Bar & Grille, 346 W. 46th St. (Back Room, Floor 1)FreeThis panel discussion will center around the lifecycle of an artificial intelligence startup. The panel will include Dessa technical adviser Alex Krizhevsky; Pratap Ranade, the VP of engineering at Enigma Technologies; and more. The event will start and end with networking and refreshments.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m.Work-Bench, 110 Fifth Ave., Floor 5FreeThis workshop and conversation features Bryan Doerries, who is the artistic director of Theater of War Productions, where he uses classical literature to help heal trauma; and Shaun Leonardo, who teaches classes on self defense and social activism. The two will come together to explain their work and help attendees confront social issues.Wednesday, Dec. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St.$5