Here's what to do in New York City this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a dance party to a planet Earth-themed drinking game, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.---The Freedom Party is returning to its former home at Le Poisson Rouge to host a dance party. Savior Elmundo will host, and DJ Herbert Holler will be playing music. The old-school dance party has been running weekly for 15 years and is coming back to its place of origin.Friday, Dec. 28, 5-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$10 (General Admission)This pre-New Year's Eve bash will feature music from DJ Bret Law. Guests are encouraged to wear clothes on-theme, such as black and blue clothing. This is a meet-up for men.Friday, Dec. 28, 10 p.m.NYC EAGLE, 554 W. 28th St.FreeThis is a group drinking game hosted by Emily Hoff. Hoff is a historian who has worked with the American Museum of Natural History and the Kennedy Space Center. There will be mixed seating and standing.You watch the show "Planet Earth" and drink every time there's time-lapse footage. This month's episode is Islands! There will also be games to play and prizes to win.Saturday, Dec. 29, 9-11:30 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.Free