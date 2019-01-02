Here's what to do in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
ABJEEZ and Ramy Essam Presented by Artistic Freedom Initiative
Organized by the Artistic Freedom Initiative, an organization led by immigration and human rights attorneys, this show features Egypt's Ramy Essam and Iranian sisters, ABJEEZ. Enjoy these middle-eastern protest songs, featuring a variety of different genres.
When: Thursday, January 3, 7-11:30 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hispanic Games
Come and watch the country's best high school track athletes in this competition, which is in its 25th year. Reserved seating is only available for day two.
When: Saturday, January 5, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Where: 216 Fort Washington Ave
Admission: $20 (Reserved Row 3 & 4); $30 (Reserved Row 1 & 2)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
FERUS Festival 2019: Angelica Negron's Chimera with Maenu
This annual showcase features several drag performers in writer and composer Angelica Negron's play, Chimera and electronic music by artists Kayla Cashetta, Angelina Torreano and Madeline Mondrala.
When: Saturday, January 5, 8-10 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $22 (Advance GA); $25 (At the Door GA)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets