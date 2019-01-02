Here's what to do in New York City this week

ABJEEZ and Ramy Essam Presented by Artistic Freedom Initiative

Hispanic Games

FERUS Festival 2019: Angelica Negron's Chimera with Maenu

From a track competition to a musical performance, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---Organized by the Artistic Freedom Initiative, an organization led by immigration and human rights attorneys, this show features Egypt's Ramy Essam and Iranian sisters, ABJEEZ. Enjoy these middle-eastern protest songs, featuring a variety of different genres.Thursday, January 3, 7-11:30 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$25Come and watch the country's best high school track athletes in this competition, which is in its 25th year. Reserved seating is only available for day two.Saturday, January 5, 8:30 a.m.-9 p.m.216 Fort Washington Ave$20 (Reserved Row 3 & 4); $30 (Reserved Row 1 & 2)This annual showcase features several drag performers in writer and composer Angelica Negron's play,and electronic music by artists Kayla Cashetta, Angelina Torreano and Madeline Mondrala.Saturday, January 5, 8-10 p.m.National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.$22 (Advance GA); $25 (At the Door GA)