ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in New York City this week

MoMA PS1. | Photo: Scott L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week? From a foreign film screening to a live musical performance, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.

---

R.L. Stine





Come see famed Goosebumps writer R.L. Stine talk about the new movie, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween. The event will be live streamed on BUILDseries.com. Photos and autographs are not permitted after the show.

When: Thursday, January 10, 4-4:30 p.m.
Where: BUILD Studio, 692 Broadway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Takuya Namamura with Rebekah Heller & Laura Ortman





Come to this live performance featuring an impromptu piano and synth duo with bassoon and visual projections. The show also features live dance from international Butoh star Azumi O E.
When: Thursday, January 10, 9-11 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $25 (Advance GA); $30 (At the Door GA)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nordic Oscar Contenders - Take it or Leave It





Catch this Estonian film competing for the Oscar nomination for the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film. Take it or Leave It tells the story about a construction worker who learns his ex-girlfriend is pregnant with his child and is put up for adoption. The film is shown in Estonian with English subtitles.

When: Friday, January 11, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave.
Admission: $10 (ASF Member). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Open Studio, Laurel Atwell and Jessica Cook





Join New York-based choreographers and performers Laurel Atwell and Jessica Cook for this open studio, showcasing their latest works. This six-week residency for the artists will capture the architecture of the VW Dome.

When: Sunday, January 13, 3-6 p.m.
Where: MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
