Here's what to do in New York City this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a foreign film screening to a live musical performance, here's a lineup of options to help you get social around town.---Come see famedwriter R.L. Stine talk about the new movie,The event will be live streamed on BUILDseries.com. Photos and autographs are not permitted after the show.Thursday, January 10, 4-4:30 p.m.BUILD Studio, 692 BroadwayFreeCome to this live performance featuring an impromptu piano and synth duo with bassoon and visual projections. The show also features live dance from international Butoh star Azumi O E.Thursday, January 10, 9-11 p.m.National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.$25 (Advance GA); $30 (At the Door GA)Catch this Estonian film competing for the Oscar nomination for the 2018 Best Foreign Language Film.tells the story about a construction worker who learns his ex-girlfriend is pregnant with his child and is put up for adoption. The film is shown in Estonian with English subtitles.Friday, January 11, 7-9 p.m.Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave.$10 (ASF Member). More ticket options available.Join New York-based choreographers and performers Laurel Atwell and Jessica Cook for this open studio, showcasing their latest works. This six-week residency for the artists will capture the architecture of the VW Dome.Sunday, January 13, 3-6 p.m.MoMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave.Free