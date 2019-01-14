Here's what to do in New York City this week

Big Questions Little Answers: Trivia at Caveat

Women's March on NYC

Ana Tijoux with Carol C

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From pub trivia to a women's march, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.---Bring your friends to this night of trivia featuring interactive storytelling. As you compete along this adventure and revealing clues along the way. This trivia night is hosted by Tanner Dahlin and College Humor's Ryan Creamer.Friday, January 18, 6:30-8 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.Free (RSVP); $5 (Door)March in support of women's rights and issues hosted by the Women's March Alliance. The march begins in Central Park and ends at 44th and 6th St.Saturday, January 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.72nd and Central Park streets WestFreeEnjoy this live performance by Ana Tijoux with Carol C. Tijoux's music was featured on the show,and has since been praised by Radiohead's Thom Yorke. Focusing on hip-hop production and Latin instrumentation, her latest album,was featured inandSaturday, January 19, 6:30-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$35 (General Admission)