ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in New York City this week

(Le) Poisson Rouge. | Photo: Jules C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to mix things up this week? From flamenco performances to a boozy brunch, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

---

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (Night 4)





This event will feature both dancers and musicians in improvisational performances, both solo and duet. The dancers include Angel Munoz, Fanny Ara, Isaac Tovar and Emilio Ochando. Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana works to keep flamenco alive and educate others on Hispanic heritage.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $20 (Standing Room); $50 (GA Table Seating.) More ticket options available.
DISRUPT: Eliot Krimsky & Travis Laplante





Eliot Krimsky, lead singer of Glass Ghost, will perform songs from his new album, Wave in Time. Saxophonist Travis Laplante -- from the saxophone quartet Battle Trance -- will open for the singer.

When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $20
You Can't Brunch With Us + Day Party





You Can't Brunch with Us is a prix fixe brunch menu. Enjoy two hours total of unlimited mimosas, sangria or bellinis, as well as breakfast and lunch menu items. There will be music by Power 105's DJ Will, DJ Novocaine and DJ Mastermind.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Jimmy's 38 street, 156 W. 38th St.
Admission: $40 (1-3 p.m.); $40 (2-4 p.m.) More ticket options available.
