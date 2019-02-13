Here's what to do in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (Night 4)
This event will feature both dancers and musicians in improvisational performances, both solo and duet. The dancers include Angel Munoz, Fanny Ara, Isaac Tovar and Emilio Ochando. Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana works to keep flamenco alive and educate others on Hispanic heritage.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $20 (Standing Room); $50 (GA Table Seating.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DISRUPT: Eliot Krimsky & Travis Laplante
Eliot Krimsky, lead singer of Glass Ghost, will perform songs from his new album, Wave in Time. Saxophonist Travis Laplante -- from the saxophone quartet Battle Trance -- will open for the singer.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Where: National Sawdust, 80 N. Sixth St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
You Can't Brunch With Us + Day Party
You Can't Brunch with Us is a prix fixe brunch menu. Enjoy two hours total of unlimited mimosas, sangria or bellinis, as well as breakfast and lunch menu items. There will be music by Power 105's DJ Will, DJ Novocaine and DJ Mastermind.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 1-6 p.m.
Where: Jimmy's 38 street, 156 W. 38th St.
Admission: $40 (1-3 p.m.); $40 (2-4 p.m.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets