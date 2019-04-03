Here's what to do in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Italian Types: Lecture and Panel Discussion
First, check out this lecture series being presented by the Italian Cultural Institute of New York. Head to Cooper Union on Wednesday night for a discussion of the Italian influence on American culture and its graphic design.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Square
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
An Evening with Terry & Gyan Riley
Head to Le Poisson Rouge on Wednesday evening for this father and son duet. Hear music from Terry Riley, the composer, pianist and vocalist and his son, Gyan, a classical guitarist.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Admission: $25-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Diagnosing the Drug War and the Prescription for Force
Finally, check out the last panel in the Dialogues on Global Drugs series being held at the New School. This panel will discuss the security issues involving drug production in Latin America.
When: Thursday, April 4, 6-8 p.m.
Where: University Center, Room U L104, 63 Fifth Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
