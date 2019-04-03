Here's what to do in New York City this week

Italian Types: Lecture and Panel Discussion

An Evening with Terry & Gyan Riley

Diagnosing the Drug War and the Prescription for Force

From a panel on Italian influence in America to a father son music performance, there's plenty to enjoy in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.---First, check out this lecture series being presented by the Italian Cultural Institute of New York. Head to Cooper Union on Wednesday night for a discussion of the Italian influence on American culture and its graphic design.Wednesday, April 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper SquareFreeHead to Le Poisson Rouge on Wednesday evening for this father and son duet. Hear music from Terry Riley, the composer, pianist and vocalist and his son, Gyan, a classical guitarist.Wednesday, April 3, 7-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$25-$30Finally, check out the last panel in the Dialogues on Global Drugs series being held at the New School. This panel will discuss the security issues involving drug production in Latin America.Thursday, April 4, 6-8 p.m.University Center, Room U L104, 63 Fifth Ave.Free---